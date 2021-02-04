Subscribe to Upset
February 2021
Gender Roles are back with a new video, and a double A-side vinyl

Check out 'Dead or Alive' / 'So Useless' now.
Published: 1:40 pm, February 04, 2021
Following on from their debut album 'PRANG', 'Dead or Alive' / 'So Useless' is out now digitally, with a 7" available from 26th March via Big Scary Monsters.

The band comment: "'Dead or Alive' and 'So Useless' are tracks that came together just after writing PRANG, they feel to us like a stepping stone between PRANG and the new record we're working on so it made sense to give them their own special release. The songs were originally supposed to be released in 2020 but who gives a f*ck about that stupid year anyway? 2020? Never heard of it. We're SO stoked to get this new music out into the world right now, we were lucky to spend a lot of 2020 working on new music and there'll be plenty more from us before the year is out!"

Check it out below.

