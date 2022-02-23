Watch

"I wrote this song out of a frustration at having my art and work viewed primarily through the lens of being a woman," Gen explains.

Published: 11:00 am, February 23, 2022

Gen and the Degenerates have dropped their new single, 'Girl God Gun'.

It's a cut from the band's upcoming EP ‘Only Alive When In Motion’, set for release on 30th March via Marshall Records.

"This music video was a lot of fun to film," Gen explains. "We wanted to depict a stream of consciousness with a one shot style video; bringing abstract ideas to life and showing off the personality of the band and our sense of humour…We hope people interpret it as the deep and nuanced piece of art that it is, one that would not be out of place amongst the artworks in the Louvre and of course this music video will be a blockbuster hit when it inevitably makes its cinema debut across the nation."

Of the song's themes, Gen adds: "I wrote this song out of a frustration at having my art and work viewed primarily through the lens of being a woman, when there are so many other things that I identify with more strongly. It’s written as a stream of consciousness response to that frustration every time I’m asked “what’s it like to be a woman in music?” and it depicts both the real and abstract things I identify with more than the label of Woman."

