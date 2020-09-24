Gallows, Hot Milk and Nova Twins have joined the bill for Reading & Leeds

Festivals

Published: 10:07 pm, September 24, 2020

Reading & Leeds have announced a new batch of acts for 2021.

In amongst the new additions are the likes of Nova Twins (pictured), Hot Milk and Gallows, as well as Girl In Red, Sports Team, The Wombats, Bloxx, Gerry Cinnamon, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Crucast, Dreya Mac, Ivorian Doll, KSI, Niko B and Solardo.



They join Charli XCX, Yungblud, Sigrid, Neck Deep, Jack Harlow, and headliners Stormzy, Liam Gallagher, Post Malone, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Disclosure and Queens of the Stone Age.

Also confirmed are Two Door Cinema Club, Lewis Capaldi, Beabadoobee, 100 Gecs, Ashnikko, AJ Tracey, Doja Cat, Da Baby, Fever 333, Mabel, Sofi Tukker, Lyra, Madison Beer and MK.



Reading & Leeds 2021 will take place from 27th-29th August. Tickets are on sale now.