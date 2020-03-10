Galactic Empire have announced a new UK tour for June.
The band will perform in Manchester, Glasgow and London as part of a wider European tour.
"The Emperor is pleased to announce that Earth’s “Europe” will soon be obliterated by the mighty Galactic Empire in “June”," they explain. "The inhabitants of your puny country shall quiver in fear before the pure sonic devastation that is to come. Prepare accordingly, the Emperor is not as forgiving as I am.
"Additionally, the Emperor has something special planned. Our axis of evil is now complete as we have joined forces with the UK system’s BOOGIE STORM for select battles. There will be no one to stop us this time."
Catch them live at the following:
JUNE
11 Logo, Hamburg Germany
13 MS Xonnexion Complex Mannheim, Germany
14 Banhof Barmen Wuppertal, Germany
15 Backstage, Munchen, Germany
17 Legend, Milan, Italy
20 Hellfest, Clisson, France (w/ Boogie Storm)
22 Academy 3, Manchester UK (w/ Boogie Storm)
23 G2, Glasgow, UK (w/ Boogie Storm)
24 The Underworld. London, UK (w/ Boogie Storm)