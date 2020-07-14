On the road

They've added on four new shows.

Published: 9:57 pm, July 14, 2020

Funeral For A Friend have extended their upcoming UK tour.

The run of dates will see the group "performing tracks from our first 3 albums", 2003's 'Casually Dressed & Deep in Conversation', 2005's 'Hours', and 2007's 'Tales Don't Tell Themselves'.

The extra shows will see them perform in Leeds (27th April), Bristol (28th), Bournemouth (29th) and London (1st May).

Find all the info on the poster below.