Funeral For A Friend have extended their upcoming UK tour.
The run of dates will see the group "performing tracks from our first 3 albums", 2003's 'Casually Dressed & Deep in Conversation', 2005's 'Hours', and 2007's 'Tales Don't Tell Themselves'.
The extra shows will see them perform in Leeds (27th April), Bristol (28th), Bournemouth (29th) and London (1st May).
Find all the info on the poster below.
FINAL DATES ADDED TO 2021 HEADLINE TOUR 🇬🇧— Funeral For A Friend (@ffaf_official) July 13, 2020
April
27th - O2 Academy, Leeds
28th - O2 Academy, Bristol
29th - O2 Academy, Bournemouth
May
1st - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London
Mailing list presale 10am Thursday
General sale 10am Friday
Sign up at https://t.co/DFyE8aivHC pic.twitter.com/MZ4lLiZWAB