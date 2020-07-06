Funeral For A Friend have announced a UK tour for April 2021

Funeral For A Friend have announced a UK tour for spring 2021.
The run of dates will see the group "performing tracks from our first 3 albums", 2003's 'Casually Dressed & Deep in Conversation', 2005's 'Hours', and 2007's 'Tales Don't Tell Themselves'.
They'll kick off on 17th April in Cardiff, going on to visit Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Sheffield, Manchester and London, with tickets on sale from Friday 10th July.
Find all the info on the poster below.
United Kingdom,— Funeral For A Friend (@ffaf_official) July 6, 2020
Funeral For A Friend will be performing tracks from our first 3 albums next April.
Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday at 10am, with a special mailing list presale available to subscribers by signing up at https://t.co/PNHcuMOUxT pic.twitter.com/Y02O9eAl49