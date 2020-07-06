Funeral For A Friend have announced a UK tour for April 2021

On tour

They'll pull out tracks from their first three albums.

Published: 9:59 pm, July 06, 2020

Funeral For A Friend have announced a UK tour for spring 2021.

The run of dates will see the group "performing tracks from our first 3 albums", 2003's 'Casually Dressed & Deep in Conversation', 2005's 'Hours', and 2007's 'Tales Don't Tell Themselves'.

They'll kick off on 17th April in Cardiff, going on to visit Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Sheffield, Manchester and London, with tickets on sale from Friday 10th July.

