Frightened Rabbit are going to publish Scott Hutchison's lyrics and illustrations in a new limited edition book

It's set for release this November.

Published: 8:38 pm, September 23, 2021

Frightened Rabbit are going to publish a new limited edition book.

Set for release in the UK on 17th November, published by Faber Music, the hardback edition features the band’s complete lyrics (including B-sides and rarities) with handwritten excerpts by late band member Scott Hutchison, alongside his illustrations.

Grant Hutchison, Scott’s brother and drummer of Frightened Rabbit, comments: "Seeing this book come to life has been something of a bittersweet experience. Reading the lyrics without music really brings home the stark reality of what Scott was going through and at the same time highlights the talent of someone who I consider to be one of the best songwriters in the world.

"This would've been a different release had Scott been involved but we all felt it was important that his lyrics be celebrated and given the spotlight they deserve. As Scott has said these words were always meant to be accompanied by music but the impact of digesting them without is no less great. Pick up this book of words, hold it, share it and immerse yourself in the world Scott created by opening not only his heart but his whole soul to the world."

