Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Måneskin, Mayday Parade, Yard Act, Volumes and more.
Order a copy
December 2021 / January 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Fresh have dropped their new single, 'Morgan & Joanne'

"The song is about the magic of meeting someone who you really fancy for the first time."
Published: 2:33 pm, December 08, 2021
Fresh have dropped their new single, 'Morgan & Joanne'

Fresh have dropped their new single, 'Morgan & Joanne'.

Out now via Specialist Subject Records, it references an instalment of The Guardian's Blind Dates series that went viral back a few years ago, and is an early teaser for what's to come in 2022.

Lead singer Kathryn Woods says: “I wrote Morgan & Joanne because I was so struck by the charm of Morgan and Joanne and how they turned what had the potential to be a really typical first date into an adventure. The song is about the magic of meeting someone who you really fancy for the first time and kind of escaping into a different realm with them. I think popular media and historical narratives tend to make queer relationships tragic instead of focusing on all the joy and possibilities that they hold, so I wanted to put a song out there that’s sweet and funny and empowering to counter that a little bit.”

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Palisades have released their first single with new singer Brandon Elgar, 'My Consequences'
Proper. have shared a video for their single, 'Red, White and Blue'
Blood Command have released a new video for 'The End Is Her'
Track by Track: Ricky Himself - Poser EP
Rage Against The Machine, Bring Me The Horizon and more are set for Reading & Leeds 2022
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing