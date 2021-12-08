Listen

"The song is about the magic of meeting someone who you really fancy for the first time."

Published: 2:33 pm, December 08, 2021

Fresh have dropped their new single, 'Morgan & Joanne'.

Out now via Specialist Subject Records, it references an instalment of The Guardian's Blind Dates series that went viral back a few years ago, and is an early teaser for what's to come in 2022.

Lead singer Kathryn Woods says: “I wrote Morgan & Joanne because I was so struck by the charm of Morgan and Joanne and how they turned what had the potential to be a really typical first date into an adventure. The song is about the magic of meeting someone who you really fancy for the first time and kind of escaping into a different realm with them. I think popular media and historical narratives tend to make queer relationships tragic instead of focusing on all the joy and possibilities that they hold, so I wanted to put a song out there that’s sweet and funny and empowering to counter that a little bit.”

Check it out below.