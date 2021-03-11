Fresh have dropped a visceral new track, 'Girl Clout'

Listen

Published: 10:02 am, March 11, 2021

Fresh have dropped a brand new track, 'Girl Clout'.

“I wrote it in two minutes and as soon as we jammed it out together, we knew that it felt right” explains lead singer Kathryn Woods of the track. “Themes include power, not being taken seriously by male musicians and bands, and being tokenised. It’s also about seeing through performative male allyship, owning your space in punk music as a woman and venting your frustrations through good old-fashioned rock and roll.”

