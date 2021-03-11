Subscribe to Upset
Fresh have dropped a visceral new track, 'Girl Clout'

It's packing an important message.
Published: 10:02 am, March 11, 2021
Fresh have dropped a brand new track, 'Girl Clout'.

“I wrote it in two minutes and as soon as we jammed it out together, we knew that it felt right” explains lead singer Kathryn Woods of the track. “Themes include power, not being taken seriously by male musicians and bands, and being tokenised. It’s also about seeing through performative male allyship, owning your space in punk music as a woman and venting your frustrations through good old-fashioned rock and roll.”

You can check out 'Girl Clout' below.

