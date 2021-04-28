Free Throw have released a new song from their upcoming album - check out 'Down & Out'

Listen

Their fourth album is out late-June.

Published: 10:22 pm, April 28, 2021

Free Throw have released a new song from their upcoming album.

Recorded with Will Yip, their fourth full-length 'Piecing It Together' is set for release on 25th June via Triple Crown Records. It's already been preceded by a video for lead single 'Cloud Sick', and now we have 'Down & Out' too.

They explain: “This video was a chance for us to offer a different perspective from the ‘Cloud Sick’ video, first by including performance elements but also an entirely different landscape of our home. While the video for the first single showcases our favourite bars, venues, and landmarks around Nashville, we wanted to take the opportunity to highlight the beautiful open spaces just outside the city that have also been so important to us as a band.

"This was also a new project for us stylistically, as the bulk of the video was a continuous shot that we only got to attempt two times. It was stressful, chaotic, and a ton of fun—probably the most Free Throw a music video shoot could be.”

Check it out below.