Frank Iero has shared another track from his upcoming EP, check out 'Sewerwolf' now

Listen

The full EP will land in January.
Published: 11:26 am, December 10, 2020
Frank Iero has shared another track from his upcoming EP.

'Sewerwolf' follows on from his stripped-back cover of REM's 'Losing My Religion', and features on 'Heaven Is A Place, This Is A Place' on 15th January 2021 via UNFD.

The four-track release also features 'Violence', a song title Frank has teased on bass drums in all his Future Violents music videos, and 'Record Ender'.

Frank explains: "The title of the EP actually comes from the night before we started recording [recent album] 'Barriers' at Electrical Audio in Chicago. The band went out to eat and get drinks at a local Tiki bar called, Lost Lake. On the menu that night there was a drink called Heaven is a place/This is the place.

"I love when the universe gives you gifts like that. You just have to be in tune to your surroundings. The name struck me as clever and I started to think about how changing one word in that title meant something way more profound to me. Heaven is a place, if you believe in that sort of thing… It is the reward at the end of a long hard journey of fighting the good fight and living your life to whatever standards you hold dear. But it’s just a place. And so is this…This is a place, the earthly realm, miraculous on so many levels but also just a place. The difference is you and your perception."

Check it out below.

