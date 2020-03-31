Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Frank Iero has 'done' a new video tutorial for how to play My Chemical Romance songs

He helps fans with 'The Ghost Of You' and 'Welcome To The Black Parade'.
Published: 7:15 pm, April 01, 2020
Frank Iero has 'done' a new video tutorial for how to play My Chemical Romance songs

Frank Iero has put together a new video tutorial for how to play My Chemical Romance songs.

Running as part of Fender's Artist Check-Ins series, the guitarist pulls out 'Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge' single 'The Ghost Of You', and 'The Black Parade’'s 'Welcome To The Black Parade'.

For each artist that participates in the series, Fender are making a donation to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund – an initiative to help members of the music community affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Give it a watch below.

View this post on Instagram

From his basement jam room, @frankieromustdie of @mychemicalromance gives a tutorial on his guitar parts for their songs “Ghost of You” and “Welcome to the Black Parade.” Be on the lookout for new Artist Check-Ins coming soon. For each artist that participates in a Fender Check-In, we are making a donation to @musicares who has set up a COVID-19 relief fund to support creators affected during this time.

A post shared by Fender (@fender) on

