Frank Iero has 'done' a new video tutorial for how to play My Chemical Romance songs

Frank Iero has put together a new video tutorial for how to play My Chemical Romance songs.
Running as part of Fender's Artist Check-Ins series, the guitarist pulls out 'Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge' single 'The Ghost Of You', and 'The Black Parade’'s 'Welcome To The Black Parade'.
For each artist that participates in the series, Fender are making a donation to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund – an initiative to help members of the music community affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Give it a watch below.
