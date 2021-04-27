Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have shared their new single 'My Town'

Listen

It's a collaboration with IDLES' Joe Talbot.

Published: 10:06 pm, April 27, 2021 Photos: Jenny Brough.

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have dropped their first new music in over a year.

'My Town' is a collaboration with IDLES' Joe Talbot, born from "our collective mental health falling apart."

Frank explains: "It’s easy to dissociate when it’s someone else’s problem but we are each responsible for keeping the streets clean, looking out for our fellow neighbours and acting with kindness and respect as we walk through life. We can look into this town and see the seedy underbelly, the dirt, the disdain, the undercurrent of hate and despair. And then we are reminded that My Town looks just like yours, and no one gives a fuck at all and if we don’t start looking after ourselves soon then we are all going to be in big trouble."

Check it out below.