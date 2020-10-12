News

It's going to have loads of interactive elements.

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes are going to perform a livestream show from London's O2 Academy Brixton.

The interactive event - streamed on MelodyVR, like Tom Grennan's gig from earlier this month, and Wireless over the summer - will take place on 13th November, with tickets on sale from Wednesday 14th October.

During the set, he'll perform the live debut of tracks from the forthcoming 'Blossom' Deluxe release, out from 23rd October. Fans will get the opportunity to (virtually) invade the stage, pick the setlist and chat to the band.

Frank Carter says: “There are few places like O2 Academy Brixton, a venue where you feel the history every time you walk out onto the stage. Our sold out Brixton show a few years back was wild and we had to create a live album from it. This time around we’re gonna give even more energy to you at home - and can’t wait to get energy back - with our exclusive interactive live show on MelodyVR. See you there.”

Visit LiveNation for more information.