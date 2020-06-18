Subscribe to Upset
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes are teasing their upcoming deluxe album with previously unheard track ‘Fire’

They've a live-stream event coming up too.
Published: 9:12 pm, June 18, 2020
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have announced some celebrations for the fifth anniversary of their debut album, ‘Blossom’.

They're kicking things off with the release of previously unheard track ‘Fire’ - recorded back in 2015 - which appears on an upcoming deluxe version of 'Blossom', due on 19th September.

The band will also play a special live-streamed gig on 18th July, with a full-band performance of ‘Blossom’ in full from The Underworld in London. Pre-sale tickets are on sale from next Wednesday (14th June) at 9am, which will also include an intimate Q&A session with the band before the show.

Check out 'Fire' below.

