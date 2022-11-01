Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have released a brand new single, 'Parasite'

Listen

They've also announced a new London residency.

Published: 4:29 pm, November 01, 2022

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have released their a new single.

'Parasite' follows on from their collab with Jamie T, 'The Drugs', and it coincides with news of a three-night residency at The Underworld in London, running from 6th-8th December.



Speaking on the track, Frank explains: "‘Parasite’ was conceived on a particularly brutal trip to the seaside where both Dean and I were in a difficult time in our lives and feeling low. It rained for a week straight and I visited Beachy Head every day and I walked the beaches below the cliff and stared at the sea. I spent hours on the phone to various friends around the world and listened to their relationship problems but I had no words of comfort, no solutions to find. Instead, I just listened and I soaked it up. The collective witnessed horrors of the worldwide dating pool seemed to mirror experiences closer to home. On the last day of the trip at midnight I began writing and by 3am a new Parasite had been discovered."



DECEMBER

06 The Underworld, London

07 The Underworld, London

08 The Underworld, London