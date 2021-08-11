Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes have shared their new single, 'Go Get A Tattoo (Feat. Lynks)'.
It's the latest cut from new album 'Sticky', which is set for release on 15th October and also features the duo's recent collab with Joe Talbot from IDLES.
“Irreverent is a good word for that song,” says Frank. “I'd worked my entire life to get to the point of getting a shop, and I’d finally achieved it, and I couldn’t even open the doors. So yes, when this is over, I need everyone to come and get a tattoo.”
The full tracklisting reads:
Sticky
Cupids Arrow
Bang Bang (featuring Lynks)
Take It To The Brink
My Town (featuring Joe Talbot)
Go Get A Tattoo (featuring Lynks)
Off With His Head (featuring Cassyette)
Cobra Queen
Rat Race
Original Sin (featuring Bobby Gillespie)