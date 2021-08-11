Watch

It's from new album 'Sticky'.

Published: 11:48 am, August 11, 2021

Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes have shared their new single, 'Go Get A Tattoo (Feat. Lynks)'.

It's the latest cut from new album 'Sticky', which is set for release on 15th October and also features the duo's recent collab with Joe Talbot from IDLES.

“Irreverent is a good word for that song,” says Frank. “I'd worked my entire life to get to the point of getting a shop, and I’d finally achieved it, and I couldn’t even open the doors. So yes, when this is over, I need everyone to come and get a tattoo.”

The full tracklisting reads:



Sticky

Cupids Arrow

Bang Bang (featuring Lynks)

Take It To The Brink

My Town (featuring Joe Talbot)

Go Get A Tattoo (featuring Lynks)

Off With His Head (featuring Cassyette)

Cobra Queen

Rat Race

Original Sin (featuring Bobby Gillespie)