Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes have shared a new track, 'Off With His Head', featuring Cassyette

It's taken from new album 'Sticky', set to land next Friday (15th October)

Published: 1:52 pm, October 06, 2021

Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes have shared a new track, 'Off With His Head'.

Taken from the upcoming album 'Sticky' - set for release on 15th October - the new cut features Cassyette.

Speaking about the track, Carter explains: "Patriarchal society is a plague; it's a pyramid scheme. It has strict regulations regarding who and how it benefits and is unique in its ability to oppress people at the exact same time it benefits them. 'Off With His Head' is a scathing generalized attack on trolls whose only joy in life is flexing their sixth-form grammar and Proud Boy mentality with the same smug tact as both sides of the fence in Good Will Hunting.

"The patriarchy is the worst because it enables all men to exist in a greater quality of life than all women and children, and while doing so, it also organizes the men into an untenable hierarchy that excludes a high percentage of men. Patriarchal society is designed to support apex predators."

