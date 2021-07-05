Coming soon

"'Sticky' is about that moment where you're drunk at a bus stop at 3AM."

Published: 10:31 am, July 05, 2021 Photos: Jenny Brough.

Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes have announced their new album, 'Sticky'.

The record's set for release on 15th October, and features both the duo's recent collab with Joe Talbot from IDLES, 'My Town', and also the title-track, which arrived yesterday (Sunday, 4th January).

"'Sticky' is about that moment where you're drunk at a bus stop at 3AM," Frank comments. "You know there are no more buses, but you sit there anyway because you're too fucked to figure out your options. Your kebab is on the floor, there's a Stella in your pocket, and you're woken up by a dirty little fox eating your shoes."

"Someone described it to me as they felt their youth when they were listening to the record," he adds. "When you make albums, those are the ones you want to make. Nostalgic, but classic. Timeless, and also modern."

The full tracklisting reads:



Sticky

Cupids Arrow

Bang Bang (featuring Lynks)

Take It To The Brink

My Town (featuring Joe Talbot)

Go Get A Tattoo (featuring Lynks)

Off With His Head (featuring Cassyette)

Cobra Queen

Rat Race

Original Sin (featuring Bobby Gillespie)