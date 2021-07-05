Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes have announced their new album, 'Sticky'.
The record's set for release on 15th October, and features both the duo's recent collab with Joe Talbot from IDLES, 'My Town', and also the title-track, which arrived yesterday (Sunday, 4th January).
"'Sticky' is about that moment where you're drunk at a bus stop at 3AM," Frank comments. "You know there are no more buses, but you sit there anyway because you're too fucked to figure out your options. Your kebab is on the floor, there's a Stella in your pocket, and you're woken up by a dirty little fox eating your shoes."
"Someone described it to me as they felt their youth when they were listening to the record," he adds. "When you make albums, those are the ones you want to make. Nostalgic, but classic. Timeless, and also modern."
The full tracklisting reads:
Sticky
Cupids Arrow
Bang Bang (featuring Lynks)
Take It To The Brink
My Town (featuring Joe Talbot)
Go Get A Tattoo (featuring Lynks)
Off With His Head (featuring Cassyette)
Cobra Queen
Rat Race
Original Sin (featuring Bobby Gillespie)
The band also have a lengthy tour planned, catch them live at the following:
SEPTEMBER 2021
9 Glasgow Green (special guests to Biffy Clyro)
16 Cardiff Bay (special guests to Biffy Clyro)
OCTOBER 2021
16 Live At Leeds (HEADLINERS)
NOVEMBER 2021
10 Dublin, Academy
11 Nottingham, Rock City
13 Norwich, UEA
15 Southampton, Guildhall
16 Bristol, O2 Academy
17 Lincoln, Engine Shed
19 Birmingham, O2 Academy
20 Newcastle, O2 Academy
22 Glasgow, Barrowland
23 Edinburgh, Corn Exchange
24 Liverpool, O2 Academy
25 Manchester, Academy
JANUARY 2022
21 London, O2 Academy Brixton
22 London, O2 Academy Brixton
25 Netherlands, Utrecht, Tivoli Vredenburg
26 Germany, Cologne, Live Music Hall
28 Sweden, Stockholm, Slaktkyrkan
29 Norway, Oslo, Rockefeller Music Hall
30 Denmark, Copenhagen, Store Vega
FEBRUARY 2022
1 Germany, Berlin, Astra
2 Czech Republic, Prague, Meet Factory
3 Poland, Warsaw, Niebo
5 Switzerland, Zurich, Dynamo Saal
6 Italy, Milan, Magazzini Generali
8 Spain, Barcelona, Razzmatazz 2
10 Portugal, Lisbon, Lav - Lisboa Ao Vivo
11 Spain, Santiago de Compostela, Sala Capitol
12 Spain, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Jimmy Jazz
14 France, Paris, La Cigale
15 Belgium, Brussels, La Madeleine
17 Germany, Hamburg, Markthalle
18 Germany, Munich, Backstage Werk