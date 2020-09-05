Listen

The release marks 15 years since Hop Along's debut.

Published: 2:35 pm, September 05, 2020

Frances Quinlan has released a new EP, 'more songs from 2005'.

The three-tracker is available on Bandcamp to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Hop Along's debut, 'freshman year'.

"I must have been pretty hard to be around that summer," she says. "To be fair, I’ve had moments where I’ve broken down during every single record I or my band has made. Back then I somehow took myself even more seriously. I would come up from the basement frantic, in tears. I was 19 and trying to make the album that would transform my life, make me famous.

"I just barely finished it in time and then rushed to Long Island, where my friend Phil Douglas (of the band Iron Chic - I’d met him through playing shows in the basement which was also his bedroom—the place was called The Hobo House) mixed and mastered it in less than 2 days. Then I had to make the sleeves so I could give out/sell some copies in my parents’ backyard for the release show. For this I had the brilliant idea of making the first 20 or 50 (I can’t remember how many) copies have their sleeves be actual ORIGINAL etchings - that’s actually what the cover art is taken from, the first etching I ever made. I think I was able to make 5 of those. My mom has one, I’m not sure where the others are…Maybe it was less than 5."

