"It's about being stuck in a mutually miserable relationship."

Published: 4:46 pm, February 12, 2020

Four Year Strong have shared a new video for 'Learn To Love The Lie'.

It's the latest single from their upcoming new album 'Brain Pain', due for release on 28th February via Pure Noise Records.

"Learn to Love the Lie was one of the first songs we wrote for Brain Pain," says Dan O'Connor. "It's about being stuck in a mutually miserable relationship, but you’re both too much of a coward to leave. If you’re going to lie to yourself about being happy, you might as well learn to love it. Lets not kid ourselves... We’ve all been there."

Check it out below, and catch the band at Slam Dunk this spring.