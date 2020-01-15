Subscribe to Upset
Four Year Strong's new album 'Brain Pain' is coming in February

The band have also dropped two brand new songs.
Published: 11:07 pm, January 15, 2020
Four Year Strong have announced their new album, 'Brain Pain'.

Their fifth record, it's the follow-up to the band's self-titled 2015 full-length, and due out on 28th February via Pure Noise Records.

“We didn’t want to set a strict deadline for this album because we wanted to be sure we took the time to write the best songs possible," says Alan Day.

"In the past our writing and recording was so dependent on getting something out in time to go on tour; this time we really had the opportunity to take our time and work through these ideas.”

Four Year Strong have also dropped two brand new songs, 'Talking Myself In Circles' and title-track - have a listen below.

