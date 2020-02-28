Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Four Year Strong have shared a new video for 'Get Out Of My Head'

It's a song about self-doubt.
Published: 6:14 pm, February 28, 2020
Four Year Strong have shared a new video for 'Get Out Of My Head'.

It's the latest single from their new album 'Brain Pain', out today (Friday, 28th February) via Pure Noise Records.

"’Get Out Of My Head’ is a song about a voice of self-doubt that tries to keep you from moving forward or getting anything done,” vocalists/guitarists Alan Day and Dan O’Connor explains.

“It's about struggling to turn that voice off. You try and pretend its not there, but it’s so loud that it eats away at any ability you have to be who you want to be. It consumes you entirely. It's about doing everything in your power to shut that voice up and overcome. You know the feeling. "

Check it out below, and catch the band at Slam Dunk this spring.

