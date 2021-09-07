Subscribe to Upset
Listen

"Everything about the song is great, the melody, the hook, the beat, and the string part."
Published: 5:12 pm, September 07, 2021
Four Year Strong have covered The Verve's 90s classic 'Bittersweet Symphony'.

The track arrives ahead of their imminent US tour, which kicks off on 14th September at Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl. The Pure Noise Tour also features label mates State Champs, Real Friends, Just Friends and Bearings.

Speaking about the cover, Dan O'Conner says: "We’ve always loved the song Bitter Sweet Symphony, it hold a lot of nostalgia for me. Makes me think of being 12 thinking I was cool, which I was not. Everything about the song is great, the melody, the hook, the beat, and the string part. They all live rent free in my brain. Being able to create something that feels like FYS and having great foundations to start with was very fun."

Give it a listen below.

