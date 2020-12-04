Subscribe to Upset
Four Year Strong have announced their thirteenth annual holiday show

They've released a new music video for 'Brain Pain', too.
Published: 11:31 am, December 04, 2020
The live-streamed show will take place on 19th December at 3pm PT/6pm ET/11pm GMT, with tickets are available now at livestream.fouryearstrong.com. $1 per ticket sold will be donated to The Palladium in support of Worchester’s local music scene.

“We’ve never missed a Four Year Strong Annual Holiday Show since our first in 2006, and we’re not starting now. On December 19th we proudly present The Four Year Strong Holiday Special,” shares vocalist/guitarist Dan O’Connor.

“We’ll be playing a set of new and old favorites, some performances and holiday messages from some of our friends, a holiday story for the whole family and some surprises as well! We’re hoping to make this something special and try to spread a little holiday cheer. So tune in a be part of an FYS tradition and end the year with us! We hope to see you all, near and far.”

Additionally, the band have released a new music video for 'Brain Pain' - check it out below.

