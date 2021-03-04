For You The Moon are back with a brand new single, 'Talk'

Watch

The track is taken from For You The Moon's debut EP, set to drop later this year via Slam Dunk Records.

Published: 12:09 pm, March 04, 2021

Leeds newcomers For You The Moon have dropped a brand new single, 'Talk'.

Following on from their debut offering 'Lost Without It', the band's Isaac Cooter explains: “Talk” gets straight to the point. The opening lyrics completely encapsulate that painful time post-relationship where you’re watching your life with someone disintegrate in front of you. It’s set in those painful few weeks before you’ve completely let them go and you’re both still talking to each other every day, almost to help ease the pain.

I wanted to write a more intimate song that felt like a conversation, dealing with those withdrawal-like symptoms of losing someone but underpinned by the knowledge that it’s better if you both go your separate ways. Sometimes it’s hard to see, or even believe, that at first. And as much as “Talk” is filled with those throwaway lines that you tell yourself to help you get through it, it acknowledges all those feelings of doubt, wondering whether you’ve done the right thing and if you’ll even get through this without that person.”

