Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Trash Boat, Turnstile, Meet Me @ The Altar, iDKHOW and more.
Order a copy
September 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On the road

Foo Fighters have announced four new stadium shows, with all-star supports

They'll be backed by St. Vincent, Hot Milk, Courtney Barnett and more.
Published: 10:49 am, August 17, 2021
Foo Fighters have announced four new stadium shows, with all-star supports

Foo Fighters have announced four huge UK stadium shows for next summer, with an all-star list of supports.

Playing two nights at the London Stadium, one at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford and one at Birmingham’s Villa Park between 25th June and 2nd July, they’ll be joined by a rotating cast of St. Vincent, Courtney Barnett, Shame, Loose Articles and Hot Milk.

It’ll be the first time they’ve brought over last year’s 10th album ‘Medicine at Midnight’. You can check out the dates, and the supports for each show, below.

JUNE 2022

Saturday 25: Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford (with support from St. Vincent and Loose Articles)

Monday 27: Birmingham, Villa Park (with support from Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk)

Thursday 30: London, London Stadium (with support from St. Vincent and Shame)

JULY 2022

Saturday 2: London, London Stadium (with support from Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk)

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Korn have rescheduled and cancelled some US shows, after Jonathan Davis tests positive for COVID-19
Real Friends have shared a new cover of Smashing Pumpkins' classic 'Tonight, Tonight'
Mayday Parade are shifting gears with their brand new track, 'Bad At Love'
Trash Boat, Turnstile and more - the new issue of Upset is out now!
The Driver Era have unveiled their second album, 'Girlfriend'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing