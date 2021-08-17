Foo Fighters have announced four new stadium shows, with all-star supports

On the road

They'll be backed by St. Vincent, Hot Milk, Courtney Barnett and more.

Published: 10:49 am, August 17, 2021

Foo Fighters have announced four huge UK stadium shows for next summer, with an all-star list of supports.

Playing two nights at the London Stadium, one at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford and one at Birmingham’s Villa Park between 25th June and 2nd July, they’ll be joined by a rotating cast of St. Vincent, Courtney Barnett, Shame, Loose Articles and Hot Milk.

It’ll be the first time they’ve brought over last year’s 10th album ‘Medicine at Midnight’. You can check out the dates, and the supports for each show, below.

JUNE 2022

Saturday 25: Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford (with support from St. Vincent and Loose Articles)

Monday 27: Birmingham, Villa Park (with support from Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk)

Thursday 30: London, London Stadium (with support from St. Vincent and Shame)

JULY 2022

Saturday 2: London, London Stadium (with support from Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk)