Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring PVRIS, Boston Manor, Dance Gavin Dance and loads more.
Order a copy
May 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Fontaines DC's second album 'A Hero's Death' has been announced for July

They've released a new video, too.
Published: 9:47 pm, May 05, 2020
Fontaines DC's second album 'A Hero's Death' has been announced for July

Fontaines DC have announced their new album, 'A Hero's Death'.

Their second full-length following 'Dogrel', it'll arrive on 31st July, and comes preceded by a video for the title-track that features Aidan Gillen from Game of Thrones - give it a watch below.

Singer Grian Chatten says: "The song is a list of rules for the self, they’re principles for self-prescribed happiness that can often hang by a thread. It’s ostensibly a positive message, but with repetition comes different meanings, that's what happens to mantras when you test them over and over. There’s this balance between sincerity and insincerity as the song goes on and you see that in the music video as well. That’s why there’s a lot of shifting from major key to minor key. The idea was influenced by a lot of the advertising I was seeing – the repetitive nature of these uplifting messages that take on a surreal and scary feel the more you see them.

"The title came from a line in a play by Brendan Behan, and I wrote the lyrics during a time where I felt consumed by the need to write something else to alleviate the fear that I would never be able follow up ‘Dogrel.’ But more broadly it’s about the battle between happiness and depression, and the trust issues that can form tied to both of those feelings."

The tracklisting reads:

1. I Don’t Belong
2. Love Is The Main Thing
3. Televised Mind
4. A Lucid Dream
5. You Said
6. Oh Such A Spring
7. A Hero’s Death
8. Living In America
9. I Was Not Born
10. Sunny
11. No

Everything going on in rock, right now.
ArcTanGent isn't going to happen this year, but it'll be back for 2021
Creeper have rescheduled the release of their upcoming second album
Boston Manor: "All these issues boil down to ignorance, and this isn't changing"
Here's the final instalment of Bo Ningen's rarities series 'A Found History', check out ‘MG Series: BO NINGEN remixed by BO NINGEN’
LIFE are among the second wave of acts for Rockaway Beach 2021
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing