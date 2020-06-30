Listen

"This song is about the echo chamber."

Published: 10:49 pm, June 30, 2020 Photos: Ellius Grace.

Fontaines DC have unleashed another new song, 'Televised Mind'.

It's the latest cut from second album ‘A Hero’s Death’, which is set for release on 31st July and will see them hit the road for a massive headline tour next spring.

Kicking off in Manchester on 7th May, the run will visit Leicester, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow, Cambridge, Sheffield, Birmingham, Cardiff, Bristol, Bournemouth and Southampton before culminating at London’s Alexandra Palace on 27th May for their biggest headline show to date.

Frontman Grian Chatten says of the song: “This song is about the echo chamber, and how personality gets stripped away by surrounding approval. People’s opinions get reinforced by constant agreement, and we’re robbed of our ability to feel wrong. We’re never really given the education of our own fallibility. People feign these great beliefs in order to appear trendy, as opposed to independently arriving at their own thoughts.

"We were listening to a lot of The Prodigy and The Brian Jonestown Massacre, specifically their song “Open Heart Surgery”. I was interested in extrapolating those types of chord progressions and capturing this droning, hypnotic feel. That last line repeated over and over [“What ya call it”] is a buffer expression that people used here in Dublin. It’s sort of like “umm” or “well...” – it’s what people say when they’re distracted.”

Give it a listen below.