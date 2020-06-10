Watch

"Not belonging can be liberating in a way, but it's also lonely and sad."

Published: 9:50 pm, June 10, 2020

Fontaines D.C. have shared their new track, ‘I Don’t Belong’.

It's the latest cut from the band's upcoming second full-length 'A Hero's Death', which follows on from 'Dogrel' and will arrive on 31st July.

Singer Grian Chatten says: "This song is a dismissal of the expectations of other people who consider themselves loyal to you. We wanted it to be a statement, almost like the anti-"Big" [opening song on 'Dogrel'], which is why we put it as the first song on the new album. This sentiment of not belonging can be liberating in a way, but it's also lonely and sad. We wanted to show both sides of that type of loneliness.

"One verse is about a soldier who has his bravery commended by his country, but throws his medal down and refuses to accept the commendation. He sees it as a hijacking and commodification of his principles. The other verse is about someone causing a ruckus in a bar, refusing to be enticed by any sort of friendliness and kindness, wanting to remain in the wrong corner. I had a few cans before I recorded the vocals, I wanted it to sound like I was playing the role of embittered barfly and feel like the soundtrack of someone swaying themselves home after a cold night out - full of principles but surrounded by nobody.”

