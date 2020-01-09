Watch

It arrives ahead of their headline set at Rockaway Beach Festival, plus a few UK shows.

Published: 1:12 pm, January 09, 2020

Fontaines D.C. have shared a new video for their single 'Liberty Belle'.

"Liberty Belle is a lament to the death of old Dublin," explains frontman Grain Chatten, "written by people who couldn't afford the new one."

It's a cut from the band's debut album 'Dogrel', and features footage from shows across 2019 - check it out below.

This February will see Fontaines perform their biggest UK headline show to date, at London's Brixton Academy (25th February). They've also dates in Newcastle, Nottingham, Norwich, Dublin, and a headline set at Rockaway Beach Festival (12th January).