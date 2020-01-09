Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Faim, Creeper, Frank Iero, SWMRS, Pup and more.
Order a copy
December 2019 / January 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Fontaines D.C. have shared a new video for their single 'Liberty Belle'

It arrives ahead of their headline set at Rockaway Beach Festival, plus a few UK shows.
Published: 1:12 pm, January 09, 2020
Fontaines D.C. have shared a new video for their single 'Liberty Belle'

Fontaines D.C. have shared a new video for their single 'Liberty Belle'.

"Liberty Belle is a lament to the death of old Dublin," explains frontman Grain Chatten, "written by people who couldn't afford the new one."

It's a cut from the band's debut album 'Dogrel', and features footage from shows across 2019 - check it out below.

This February will see Fontaines perform their biggest UK headline show to date, at London's Brixton Academy (25th February). They've also dates in Newcastle, Nottingham, Norwich, Dublin, and a headline set at Rockaway Beach Festival (12th January).

December 2019 / January 2020
Grab this issue

December 2019 / January 2020

Featuring The Faim, Creeper, Frank Iero, SWMRS, Pup and more.
Order a copy.
Make sure you select the correct shipping location. If you select UK but enter a non-UK delivery address, your order will be refunded and cancelled.
Everything going on in rock, right now.
Parkway Drive have started a gofundme to aid the devastation caused by fires in Australia
Post-punk band The Wants have shared their latest single, 'The Motor'
The Darkness have teamed up with Abbey Clancy for their new 'In Another Life' video
Twin Atlantic have shared a live video for 'Novocaine', recorded at the band's studio Bongo Land
Demob Happy have dropped their new single, the third in a trilogy - have a listen to 'Mother Machine' now
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing