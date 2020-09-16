Watch

They've not long released their second album.

Fontaines D.C. have shared a brand new video for 'A Lucid Dream'.

Taken from their recent Number Two album 'A Hero's Death', originally released back in July, the clip is directed by Jordan Martin.

You can read all about the record in the September issue of Upset, along with chats from Deftones, Bully, The Front Bottoms, and loads more.

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour next year - their live run kicks off in Edinburgh on 1st May, finishing off in Dublin on 4th July.