Watch

Fontaines D.C. have shared a brand new video for 'A Lucid Dream'

They've not long released their second album. 
Published: 8:21 pm, September 16, 2020
Fontaines D.C. have shared a brand new video for 'A Lucid Dream'.

Taken from their recent Number Two album 'A Hero's Death', originally released back in July, the clip is directed by Jordan Martin. 

Taken from their recent Number Two album 'A Hero's Death', originally released back in July, the clip is directed by Jordan Martin.

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour next year - their live run kicks off in Edinburgh on 1st May, finishing off in Dublin on 4th July.

