Fontaines D.C. have announced details of a huge UK headline tour, including a night at Ally Pally

The band's second album ‘A Hero’s Death’ is set for release on 31st July.

Published: 3:40 pm, June 26, 2020

Fontaines D.C. have announced details of a huge UK headline tour.

Kicking off in Manchester on 7th May, the run will visit Leicester, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow, Cambridge, Sheffield, Birmingham, Cardiff, Bristol, Bournemouth and Southampton before culminating at London’s Alexandra Palace on 27th May for their biggest headline show to date.



A number of free tickets will be made available to NHS Staff and Key Workers - those wishing to apply for the offer need to email this address with their profession and show of their choosing before 5pm on Tuesday 30th June.

MAY

07 MANCHESTER Academy

10 LEICESTER De Montfort Hall

11 LEEDS O2 Academy

12 NEWCASTLE O2 City Hall

14 GLASGOW Barrowlands

17 CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

18 SHEFFIELD O2 Academy

20 BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy

21 CARDIFF Great Hall

22 BRISTOL O2 Academy

24 BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy

25 SOUTHAMPTON O2 Guildhall

27 LONDON Alexandra Palace