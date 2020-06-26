Subscribe to Upset
Fontaines D.C. have announced details of a huge UK headline tour, including a night at Ally Pally

The band's second album ‘A Hero’s Death’ is set for release on 31st July.
Published: 3:40 pm, June 26, 2020
Fontaines D.C. have announced details of a huge UK headline tour.

Kicking off in Manchester on 7th May, the run will visit Leicester, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow, Cambridge, Sheffield, Birmingham, Cardiff, Bristol, Bournemouth and Southampton before culminating at London’s Alexandra Palace on 27th May for their biggest headline show to date.

A number of free tickets will be made available to NHS Staff and Key Workers - those wishing to apply for the offer need to email this address with their profession and show of their choosing before 5pm on Tuesday 30th June.

Fontaines D.C.’s second album ‘A Hero’s Death’ is set for release on 31st July.

MAY
07 MANCHESTER Academy
10 LEICESTER De Montfort Hall
11 LEEDS O2 Academy
12 NEWCASTLE O2 City Hall
14 GLASGOW Barrowlands
17 CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange
18 SHEFFIELD O2 Academy
20 BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy
21 CARDIFF Great Hall
22 BRISTOL O2 Academy
24 BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy
25 SOUTHAMPTON O2 Guildhall
27 LONDON Alexandra Palace

