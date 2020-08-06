On tour

They've new stops in Edinburgh, Nottingham, Bath and Liverpool.

Published: 12:21 pm, August 06, 2020

Fontaines D.C. have added four more shows to next year's headline tour.

The band will hit the road in support of their just-released second album 'A Hero's Death' in May.

The partially sold out run now features new shows in Edinburgh, Nottingham, Bath and Liverpool, alongside their already-announced nights in Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, London and beyond.



The details are:



MAY

1 Edinburgh Corn Exchange

3 Nottingham Rock City

4 Bath Forum

6 Liverpool Mountford Hall

7 Manchester Academy – SOLD OUT

8 Manchester Academy – SOLD OUT

10 Leicester De Montfort Hall

11 Leeds O2 Academy – SOLD OUT

12 Newcastle O2 City Hall

14 Glasgow Barrowland – SOLD OUT

15 Glasgow Barrowland – SOLD OUT

17 Cambridge Corn Exchange

18 Sheffield O2 Academy – SOLD OUT

20 Birmingham O2 Academy

21 Cardiff Great Hall – SOLD OUT

22 Bristol O2 Academy – SOLD OUT

24 Bournemouth O2 Academy

25 Southampton O2 Guildhall

27 London Alexandra Palace

Tickets go on general sale on the 14th August.