August 2020
On tour

They've new stops in Edinburgh, Nottingham, Bath and Liverpool.
Published: 12:21 pm, August 06, 2020
Fontaines D.C. have added four more shows to next year's headline tour.

The band will hit the road in support of their just-released second album 'A Hero's Death' in May.

The partially sold out run now features new shows in Edinburgh, Nottingham, Bath and Liverpool, alongside their already-announced nights in Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, London and beyond.

The details are:

MAY
1 Edinburgh Corn Exchange
3 Nottingham Rock City
4 Bath Forum
6 Liverpool Mountford Hall
7 Manchester Academy – SOLD OUT
8 Manchester Academy – SOLD OUT
10 Leicester De Montfort Hall
11 Leeds O2 Academy – SOLD OUT
12 Newcastle O2 City Hall
14 Glasgow Barrowland – SOLD OUT
15 Glasgow Barrowland – SOLD OUT
17 Cambridge Corn Exchange
18 Sheffield O2 Academy – SOLD OUT
20 Birmingham O2 Academy
21 Cardiff Great Hall – SOLD OUT
22 Bristol O2 Academy – SOLD OUT
24 Bournemouth O2 Academy
25 Southampton O2 Guildhall
27 London Alexandra Palace

Tickets go on general sale on the 14th August.

August 2020
Everything going on in rock, right now.
