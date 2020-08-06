Fontaines D.C. have added four more shows to next year's headline tour.
The band will hit the road in support of their just-released second album 'A Hero's Death' in May.
The partially sold out run now features new shows in Edinburgh, Nottingham, Bath and Liverpool, alongside their already-announced nights in Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, London and beyond.
The details are:
MAY
1 Edinburgh Corn Exchange
3 Nottingham Rock City
4 Bath Forum
6 Liverpool Mountford Hall
7 Manchester Academy – SOLD OUT
8 Manchester Academy – SOLD OUT
10 Leicester De Montfort Hall
11 Leeds O2 Academy – SOLD OUT
12 Newcastle O2 City Hall
14 Glasgow Barrowland – SOLD OUT
15 Glasgow Barrowland – SOLD OUT
17 Cambridge Corn Exchange
18 Sheffield O2 Academy – SOLD OUT
20 Birmingham O2 Academy
21 Cardiff Great Hall – SOLD OUT
22 Bristol O2 Academy – SOLD OUT
24 Bournemouth O2 Academy
25 Southampton O2 Guildhall
27 London Alexandra Palace
Tickets go on general sale on the 14th August.
