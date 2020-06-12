News

The 24-hour event will take place on 20th June.

Published: 8:34 pm, June 12, 2020

Fontaines D.C., Circa Waves and more have signed up for virtual in-store, #LoveRecordStores.

The 24-hour event will take place on 20th June to raise awareness of the challenges currently faced by record stores, with performances, DJ sets, and special vinyl releases.

Also taking part are: Craig David, Marika Hackman, Orlando Weeks, Mystery Jets, John Grant, Porridge Radio, NZCA Lines, BC Camplight, Temples, Tim Burgess, Black Pumas, Ren Harvieu and many more.

Visit loverecordstores.com for more information.