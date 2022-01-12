Fontaines D.C. have announced their third album, ‘Skinty Fia’

Coming soon

Published: 10:44 am, January 12, 2022

Fontaines D.C. have announced their forthcoming third album, along with a new single.

‘Jackie Down The Line’ - which gets its debut live performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon today (Wednesday 12th January) - is the first taster of new full-length ‘Skinty Fia’, set for release on 22nd April via Partisan Records.

Produced by Dan Carey, ‘Skinty Fia’ follows on from last year’s ‘A Hero’s Death’. The title is an Irish phrase that translates to English as “the damnation of the deer”. A press release explains that the “Irish giant deer is an extinct species and the band’s thoughts on Irish identity are central to ‘Skinty Fia'”.

The band have also just been announced for BRITs Week presented by Mastercard for War Child, performing at The Dome in London on Friday 4th February. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 14th January.

Check out ‘Jackie Down The Line’ below.