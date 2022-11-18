FIDLAR have released a new EP teaser, 'Taste The Money'

Watch

Published: 2:42 pm, November 18, 2022

FIDLAR have released a new single, 'Taste The Money'.

The track is the latest from an EP arriving in early 2023, which cumulatively marks their first new material since their third album, 2019's 'Almost Free'.

"New FIDLAR is leaning into the extremes," the band comment. "Loud, louder, loud. Three chords and the truth. Catchy and obnoxious. Lyrics are very thought mouth. It’s speaking to the FIDIOTS of the world."

Of the new track, they add: "This song is about trying to do DIY psychedelic therapy. It did not work."

Check out the new single below.