Watch

FIDLAR are back with their new single 'FSU'

It's their first new single following a three-year hiatus.
Published: 10:51 am, August 26, 2022
FIDLAR are back with their new single 'FSU'

FIDLAR are back with their new single 'FSU'.

The track is an early teaser from an EP arriving in early 2023, and marks their first new material since their third album, 2019's 'Almost Free'.

"New FIDLAR is leaning into the extremes," the band comment. "Loud, louder, loud. Three chords and the truth. Catchy and obnoxious. Lyrics are very thought mouth. It’s speaking to the FIDIOTS of the world."

The trio will be playing a handful of US comeback shows, too:

SEPTEMBER
8 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
9 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
10 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

OCTOBER
28 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
29 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Check out the new single below.

