"I wanted to give a nod to ‘Song 2’," says Jason.
Published: 5:20 pm, January 22, 2021
Fever 333 have teamed up with Travis Barker for their new 'Wrong Generation' video.

It's the title-track from their recent eight-song effort, which arrived in October last year accompanied by a number of virtual events.

Vocalist Jason Aalon Butler says: "We were hoping to make a video that offered a similar energy and excitement to the live element of this FEVER 333 project. 

"I also wanted to give a nod to ‘Song 2’, one of the coolest music videos ever made. Put these vibes together and we ended up with this."

Check it out below.

