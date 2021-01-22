Fever 333 have teamed up with Travis Barker for their new 'Wrong Generation' video.
It's the title-track from their recent eight-song effort, which arrived in October last year accompanied by a number of virtual events.
Vocalist Jason Aalon Butler says: "We were hoping to make a video that offered a similar energy and excitement to the live element of this FEVER 333 project.
"I also wanted to give a nod to ‘Song 2’, one of the coolest music videos ever made. Put these vibes together and we ended up with this."
Check it out below.