Fever 333 have announced a new UK tour

Published: 11:01 am, August 26, 2022

Fever 333 have announced a new headline tour.

The three piece - who are set to headline The Pit Stage at Reading & Leeds this weekend - will play six UK shows as part of a wider European run in February 2023.

Frontman Jason Aalon Butler comments: "When regarding FEVER 333, more specifically - the live element of the project, there's one thing we can rely on post pandemic and that is the fervor and support of our allies across the Atlantic. We will be ushering in a new era of FEVER 333 on all fronts and I can't wait introduce it in the territories that have held us down like none other. EU/UK we gon let them know - there's another fever coming..."

FEBRUARY

18 BRIGHTON Chalk

19 MANCHESTER O2 Ritz

21 GLASGOW SWG3 Galvanizers

23 BRISTOL O2 Academy

24 BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

25 LONDON Roundhouse



Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday 31st August.