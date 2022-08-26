Subscribe to Upset
On the road

Fever 333 have announced a new UK tour

"There's another fever coming..."
Published: 11:01 am, August 26, 2022
Fever 333 have announced a new headline tour.

The three piece - who are set to headline The Pit Stage at Reading & Leeds this weekend - will play six UK shows as part of a wider European run in February 2023.

Frontman Jason Aalon Butler comments: "When regarding FEVER 333, more specifically - the live element of the project, there's one thing we can rely on post pandemic and that is the fervor and support of our allies across the Atlantic. We will be ushering in a new era of FEVER 333 on all fronts and I can't wait introduce it in the territories that have held us down like none other. EU/UK we gon let them know - there's another fever coming..."

The details are:

FEBRUARY
18 BRIGHTON Chalk
19 MANCHESTER O2 Ritz
21 GLASGOW SWG3 Galvanizers
23 BRISTOL O2 Academy
24 BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute
25 LONDON Roundhouse

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday 31st August.

