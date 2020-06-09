Subscribe to Upset
Watch

It was initially aired during their Long Live The Innocent livestream.
Published: 10:03 pm, June 09, 2020
Fever 333 have dropped their new song, 'Supremacy'.

Debuted during the band's Long Live The Innocent livestream last week, the visceral new 'un is a big old team effort, seeing frontman Jason Aalon Butler work with singer-songwriter Gin Wigmore (who's also his wife, 'FYI'), John Feldmann and Travis Barker, plus Blondie's Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, as well as Nick Furlong and Erica Silva.

It's streaming now - give it a listen below. 

Fever 333's debut album 'Strength in Numb333rs' came out last year. Their Long Live The Innocent livestream benefited both The Minnesota Freedom Fund and Black Lives Matter.

