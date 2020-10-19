Fever 333 have shared new single 'Bite Back', from their 'Wrong Generation' EP

Listen

The EP arrives later this week.

Fever 333 are teasing their upcoming EP with new single, 'Bite Back'.

It's a song inspired by Jason Aalon Butler's time in Los Angeles following the murder of George Floyd earlier this year.

He explains: "Everything in this song was what I’d seen during those 13 days and what I felt needed to happen. I saw buildings burn. I saw fights. I saw white allies stepping in front of the National Guard, because they knew they had a power those black bodies behind them did not. What did you expect? When you put any creature in a corner for so long and show them how quickly life can be taken from them, I don’t know what other option there is but fighting back."

Eight-track effort 'Wrong Generation' will arrive on 23rd October, followed by a number of virtual events:



OCTOBER

23 LONDON 8:00PM BST / EUROPE 9:00PM CEST

24 LOS ANGELES 8:00PM PST

27 SYDNEY 7:00PM AEST / TOKYO 8:00PM JST

28 NEW YORK 9:00PM EST

29 MOSCOW 9:00PM MST

30 CHICAGO 8:00PM CST / MEXICO CITY 8:00PM CDT