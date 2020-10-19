Subscribe to Upset
October 2020
Fever 333 have shared new single 'Bite Back', from their 'Wrong Generation' EP

The EP arrives later this week.
Published: 2:01 pm, October 19, 2020
Fever 333 are teasing their upcoming EP with new single, 'Bite Back'.

It's a song inspired by Jason Aalon Butler's time in Los Angeles following the murder of George Floyd earlier this year.

He explains: "Everything in this song was what I’d seen during those 13 days and what I felt needed to happen. I saw buildings burn. I saw fights. I saw white allies stepping in front of the National Guard, because they knew they had a power those black bodies behind them did not. What did you expect? When you put any creature in a corner for so long and show them how quickly life can be taken from them, I don’t know what other option there is but fighting back."

Eight-track effort 'Wrong Generation' will arrive on 23rd October, followed by a number of virtual events:

OCTOBER
23 LONDON 8:00PM BST / EUROPE 9:00PM CEST
24 LOS ANGELES 8:00PM PST
27 SYDNEY 7:00PM AEST / TOKYO 8:00PM JST
28 NEW YORK 9:00PM EST
29 MOSCOW 9:00PM MST
30 CHICAGO 8:00PM CST / MEXICO CITY 8:00PM CDT

