Listen

It was recorded during sessions for their debut album.

Published: 12:51 pm, December 09, 2019

Fever 333 have shared their new song, 'Vandals'.

The standalone single was recorded during sessions for the band's debut album - one of the best of 2019, 'FYI' - 'Strength In Numb333rs'.

It also follows on from their recent (also standalone) song 'Kingdom', and a lengthy November tour that saw them play shows in Glasgow, Leeds, London and all around Europe.

Have a listen below.