There's a whole new verse.

Published: 3:54 pm, May 15, 2020

Fever 333 have shared a DMC remix of their tune 'Animal'.

The song - which now features a new verse - is out now via 333 Wreckords Crew / Roadrunner Records.

Jason Aalon Butler says: "I learned most of what I know and utilize in my life musically, socially, and intellectually via hip hop. I was obsessed with the idea of taking the adversity most of the culture experienced and turning it into a song that moved to the beat of the human pulse while telling a story in a way that only adversity-influenced culture could - REAL.

"I used to buy bootleg mixtapes from the CD man outside the barber shop every week and while I knew about RUN DMC it wasn't until I heard "Rock Box" on one of those weekly mixes that I got it. The moment I heard that mpc kick and snare hit in the track, into the distorted guitars and that intro solo there was something that was literally perfect to me and my love of hip hop and rock music suddenly made sense.

"I was obsessed. I studied the flow. The clothes. THE CULTURE that DMC and his group created and, no word of a lie, I applied what I learned from him to what you hear now in FEVER 333. So it should come as no surprise when I say that this is one the greatest honors and achievements of my life in so many ways. I never thought 20 years ago when I heard DMC say "I couldn't wait to demonstrate all the super def rhymes that I create" that he would be demonstrating on a track with my band. This shit too crazy. All praise to the legend Darryl McDaniels lettin’ em know - there's a fever coming."

Give it a listen below.