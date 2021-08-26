Fever 333 have pulled their UK dates, including Reading & Leeds this weekend

On tour

Published: 4:30 pm, August 26, 2021

Fever 333 have pulled out of their forthcoming UK appearances.

With the band set to play Reading & Leeds this weekend, plus extra UK shows, they announced this morning that "circumstances out of our control" have forced them to cancel, "one of those being COVID protocol".

The statement reads: “It is with great regret that we must inform you we will not be able to perform at Reading & Leeds Festival, nor will we be able to hold the scheduled headline demonstrations due to circumstances out of our control – one of those being COVID protocol.

“As eager as we are to see you all and get back to what we love, it has been made clear that there is nothing we can do at this time.

“We look forward to seeing you as soon as possible. Until then, let them know: there’s a fever coming…”