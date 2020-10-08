Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring grandson, Knuckle Puck, Touché Amoré, Yours Truly and more.
Order a copy
October 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

Fever 333 have announced a livestream tour, a new single, and an EP

They've a busy month planned.
Published: 10:08 pm, October 08, 2020
Fever 333 have announced a livestream tour, a new single, and an EP

Fever 333 have announced a livestream tour, a new single, and an EP.

Eight-track effort 'Wrong Generation' will arrive on 23rd October, preceded by teaser-track 'Bite Back' on 19th October. Then, the band will perform a number of virtual events in the month's final week.

Jason Aalon Butler says: "This project is art as activism first. I’m talking about what’s happening and what needs to happen. I hope you understand there’s going to be pain in progress. After dismantling and deconstructing all of these things, we can find a beautiful place to be together. For me, this whole EP is that 13 days after 34 years. You fucked with the WRONG GENERATION."

The tour will visit:

OCTOBER
23 LONDON 8:00PM BST / EUROPE 9:00PM CEST
24 LOS ANGELES 8:00PM PST
27 SYDNEY 7:00PM AEST / TOKYO 8:00PM JST
28 NEW YORK 9:00PM EST
29 MOSCOW 9:00PM MST
30 CHICAGO 8:00PM CST / MEXICO CITY 8:00PM CDT

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Lauran Hibberd has dropped her obsessive new single, 'Boy Bye'
Will Gould's Salem have announced two new Halloween live shows
Chase Atlantic have shared their new single, 'Molly'
Bleached have returned with their new single, 'Stupid Boys'
Kississippi is back with her new single, 'Around Your Room'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing