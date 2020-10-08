Coming soon

Fever 333 have announced a livestream tour, a new single, and an EP.

Eight-track effort 'Wrong Generation' will arrive on 23rd October, preceded by teaser-track 'Bite Back' on 19th October. Then, the band will perform a number of virtual events in the month's final week.

Jason Aalon Butler says: "This project is art as activism first. I’m talking about what’s happening and what needs to happen. I hope you understand there’s going to be pain in progress. After dismantling and deconstructing all of these things, we can find a beautiful place to be together. For me, this whole EP is that 13 days after 34 years. You fucked with the WRONG GENERATION."

The tour will visit:



OCTOBER

23 LONDON 8:00PM BST / EUROPE 9:00PM CEST

24 LOS ANGELES 8:00PM PST

27 SYDNEY 7:00PM AEST / TOKYO 8:00PM JST

28 NEW YORK 9:00PM EST

29 MOSCOW 9:00PM MST

30 CHICAGO 8:00PM CST / MEXICO CITY 8:00PM CDT