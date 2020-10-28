Listen

Published: 9:00 pm, October 28, 2020

Fever 333 and Grandson have both covered Linkin Park classics as part of celebrations for debut album 'Hybrid Theory''s 20th anniversary.

Recorded as part of a double A-side Spotify Singles offering, grandson has laid down a version of breakout smash 'One Step Closer', while Fever 333 have done 'In The End'.

On his cover, grandson said "Chester is an all-time great, and I could never try and sing like he does. We had to pitch the song down just so I could come close to hitting the notes in this song. I just wanted to try and pay homage and do this incredible song justice."

Fever 333's Jason Aalon Butler also said "'In The End' was the song that made me believe that rap and rock still belonged together. I studied their tasteful marriage of the two styles from that moment on and created my own music with that in mind. I wish I could tell my 14 year old self that one day I'd receive a DM from Mike Shinoda about him liking my music. I wish even more that I could tell my younger self he'd offer to share his talents and energy with me to make more music. I don't think 14-year-old me would believe it, though. 35-year-old me still doesn't."

You can check out both below.