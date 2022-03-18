Watch

It's the sixth to arrive from their new album 'Normal Fears', set to be released on 1st April via Easy Life Records.

Published: 12:38 pm, March 18, 2022

Fatherson have shared a new single, 'Love For Air'.

Speaking on the single, frontman Ross Leighton says “Love for air is about falling in love. How you would replace that love for the air you’re breathing. I’d say it’s the biggest chorus I’ve ever written a combination of screaming melody, voices and lyrics that encapsulated that period of time in my life. I think anyone that’s fallen in love can relate to that overwhelming feeling of joy and I think we captured that perfectly in this song."

'Love For Air' comes alongside a video, which you can check out below.