Fatherson's first album in three years, 'Normal Fears', is set for release on 25th February via Easy Life Records.

Published: 1:49 pm, January 21, 2022

Fatherson have shared a video for their new single, 'Dive'.

Speaking about the single, which features Amber Run's Joe Koegh on backing vocals, Leighton explains: “Dive is a song about taking chances and diving into a relationship head first. You never know if it’s going to work unless you dive in with both feet. And even if it doesn’t work out you know that you gave it all you had."

On the video, drummer Greg Walkinshaw reveals: "Dive tells the story about of a cult of personality in rural Scotland. Fatherson are taken in by a charismatic and devote themselves entirely to “The King”. But be careful what you wish for, things are not always as they seem..."

