Fans and musicians are being asked to nominate albums for The Scottish Album of the Year Award

Twinny and Honeyblood are already in the running.

Published: 12:22 pm, July 03, 2020

The Scottish Album of the Year Award is open for entries.

Fans and musicians can enter their albums, for free, to be considered for Scotland’s national album prize, where they'll be judged alongside records from Lewis Capaldi, Gerry Cinnamon, Honeyblood, Mogwai, Anna Meredith, Twin Atlantic, The Snuts, Vistas and more.

Robert Kilpatrick, General Manager of the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA) says: “The SAY Award campaign has been re-imagined for 2020 and has been designed to help mitigate some of the key challenges our industry faces. Thanks to our partners continued support, we can continue to champion outstanding Scottish music."

To be eligible, the Scottish albums must have been released between 1st April 2019 and 31st May 2020. All submissions must be made before midnight on Friday 31st July 2020.

Visit sayaward.com for more information.